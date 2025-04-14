2025 Meet the Syracuse Mets: Saturday, April 19th from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The 2025 "Meet the Syracuse Mets" charity fundraiser, presented by Coca-Cola, will take place on Saturday, April 19th from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Metropolitan Club at NBT Bank Stadium. Tickets are $35 and all net proceeds from ticket sales and an online auction will be donated to the Syracuse Challenger Baseball League and the Syracuse Police Athletic/Activities League.

The event is designed for fans to get up close and personal with the Syracuse Mets while raising funds for two local organizations. The Event will feature a meet and greet with your 2025 Syracuse Mets coaching staff and players, autographs, pictures, and a Q&A with manager Dick Scott and select players. There will also be an online auction featuring Syracuse Mets experience packages, autographed memorabilia from the New York Mets and Syracuse Mets, plus items from local CNY businesses. Featured items available in the auction include a Francisco Alvarez autographed bat, Francisco Lindor autographed baseball, and Lenny Dykstra and Doc Gooden autographed baseball. The auction will be live at syracusemets.com/auction.

"We love giving our fans the opportunity to meet our great players and coaches while also supporting awesome organizations like Syracuse Challenger Baseball and Syracuse PAL," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "We're excited to have this event at the ballpark in a relaxed, intimate environment for the third straight year."

Syracuse Challenger Baseball is the largest single-district Little League International Challenger Baseball program for children and adults with special needs in the country. The goal of Challenger Baseball is to create friendships among players, parents, and volunteers through the game of baseball. The league is free for all players. Syracuse Challenger Baseball serves more than 200 players.

The Syracuse Police Athletic/Activities League is a youth development program that brings youth and cops together in a non-law enforcement setting. The Syracuse PAL features a baseball program that helps provide youth support and skill-building through mentoring and engaging activities in partnership with city, county, and state law enforcement agencies alongside community partners and volunteers.

Tickets for the event are on-sale now. Tickets are $35 per person (all ages), and only 200 tickets are available for sale. Tickets include entry into the event, a commemorative autograph signature card, soda, water, popcorn, peanuts, and an ice cream bar. A cash bar will also be available. Tickets can be purchased at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium in-person or over the phone (315-474-7833) during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), at SyracuseMets.com, and at this link.

The event is being underwritten by Coca-Cola Northeast to help cover costs so more of the proceeds can go to the organizations.

