Bulls' Nikita Kozyrev Named Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week

November 21, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release









Nikita Kozyrev of the Birmingham Bulls

The SPHL announced today that Nikita Kozyrev of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week for November 14-19.

Kozyrev tallied three goals and three assists with a +3 rating, leading the Bulls to wins over the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Knoxville Ice Bears.

On Friday, Kozyrev opened the scoring with a first-period tally. He would tie the game at 2-2 with his second goal of the night in the second period before capping off his hat trick with an empty net goal in the third period as the Bulls defeated the Ice Flyers 5-3. Kozyrev then tallied his second consecutive three-point performance on Saturday, assisting on three of the Bulls' four goals in a 4-3 victory over the Ice Bears en route to their third consecutive victory.

The Tallinn, Estonia native leads the Bulls with 11 points (4g, 7a) while ranking second with seven assists. Kozyrev's 11 points are also fourth-best in the SPHL.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week were: Grant Loven, Fayettevilleâ(2g, 2a, +1), Cole Reginato, Huntsville (1g, 2a), Brady Fleurent, Knoxville (5g,â+5), Josh Boyko, Macon (0-0-1, 2.86 gaa, .943 sv%), Brendahn Browley, Peoria (2-0-0, 2.00 gaa, .929 sv%), Leif Mattson,âQuad Cityâ(2g, 1a) Mac Jansen, Roanoke (2g)

