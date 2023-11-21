Mac Jansen Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is captain Mac Jansen!

Jansen notched both of Roanoke's goals this weekend during the trip out west to Peoria. His goal on Friday night was a redirect on the power play off of a nice pass by Nick Ford, and it was Ford who found Jansen again on Saturday night before the Roanoke captain fired the puck into the Peoria net.

The five-foot-eleven winger now has two goals, one assist, and a plus-three plus/minus rating this season!

