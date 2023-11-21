Thunderbolts Head to Quad City for Thanksgiving Tripleheader

Evansville, In.: Following a pair of losses against Knoxville and Quad City, the Thunderbolts will take their game on the road this Thanksgiving week, playing in Quad City against the Storm this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evening.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts put 25 shots on goal in Knoxville yet came up short in a 1-0 loss to the Ice Bears on Friday night, the only goal coming in the second period. Saturday's home game against Quad City was a tough pill to swallow, a 6-1 loss with the only goal coming from Scott Kirton in the third period.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be in Quad City this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday night to take on the Quad City Storm. Wednesday's game will begin at 6:10pm CT while Friday and Saturday's games will begin at 7:10pm CT. All three games can be viewed with a paid subscription on FloHockey or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network via the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Fans can also watch every game at the Thunderbolts Booster Club away game watch party at Parkway Pizza, located on the West Side at 3911 Broadway Avenue.

Coming Soon:

Following this week's road trip, the Thunderbolts return home to Ford Center on Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd to host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, both games beginning at 7:00pm CT. December 1st will be Aero's Birthday/Mascot Night, featuring a special package of 4 tickets for $47, and $3 tall boy beers and sodas all night long. In addition, Lyondellbasell will be giving away blankets for the first 500 fans in attendance. Saturday the 2nd will be the first Dogs Night Out game of the season, and fans can bring their dogs to the game for only five extra dollars per dog. There will also be doggie races on the ice and dog costume contests during the game in the stands as well.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 4-4-0, 8 Points, 8th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Matt Ustaski (9 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Matt Ustaski (13 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Kevin Resop (2-3-0, .893 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs QCS: 0-1

