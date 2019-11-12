Bulls Named Most Accomplished Minor League Franchise of the 2010s

DURHAM, NC - Baseball America released today the top 15 most accomplished Minor League franchises of the 2010s. The Durham Bulls topped the list factored by wins, league titles, runner-up finishes and having the best overall record in one's league.

A Tampa Bay Rays affiliate since joining the International League in 1998, the Durham Bulls have boasted monumental success in the last decade. In the 2010s the team had a .543 winning percentage (774-651), holding the best record in the International League in 2010 and 2013.

The Bulls played for the Governors' Cup six times, winning in 2013, 2017 and 2018, more often than any other Minor League team in the 2010s. Well-known Bulls Manager Charlie Montoyo managed the team from 2007 until 2014, capturing two International League titles. He became a big-league coach for the Rays in 2015, before taking over the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019.

Notable alumni from the 2010s includes RHP Chris Archer (2x All-Star), RHP Jeremy Hellickson (2011 AL Rookie of the Year & 2012 Gold Glove Award winner), OF Kevin Kiermaier (3x Gold Glove Award winner), OF Wil Myers (2013 AL Rookie of the Year & 2016 All-Star) and Blake Snell (2018 All-Star & AL Cy Young Award winner).

The Bulls look to start the 2020 season strong at their home opener on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

