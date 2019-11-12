Baseball Bingo to Support PawSox Foundation

November 12, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





The PawSox are celebrating a "Month of Giving" at McCoy Stadium. On Thursday, November 14, we will announce our PawSox Scholars Class of 2019--college scholarships of $10,000 each to four Rhode Island 8th graders, thanks to our PawSox Foundation. As we celebrate, we will hold a fundraiser later that day to replenish some of those PawSox Foundation funds. So join us for BINGO, featuring 2004 World Champion Lenny DiNardo and Red Sox legend Oil Can Boyd.

This fun-filled event will also include Thanksgiving-themed appetizers and desserts, and prizes for winners, including signed memorabilia and the opportunity for in-game participation during the 2020 season!

Doors open at 4:00 pm with the first round of bingo starting at 5:00 pm. Join us!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.