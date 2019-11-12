Nitro Crcus Set to Soar Above PNC Field

MOOSIC, PA (November 12, 2019) - When the spring temperatures heat up, so will the action as Nitro Circus is headed across North America with its explosive 'You Got This' tour. Nitro Circus has announced a tour stop at PNC Field on Friday, June 5, 2020, and the only way to truly experience it is live. A special ticket pre-sale begins this Friday, November 15, with a general ticket sale beginning on December 6.

Witness Nitro's thrill-loving daredevils brave the world's largest jumps - including the world-renowned Giganta ramp, one of the largest action sports ramps in the world -- as they launch close to five stories into the air. Be there live when they attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the limits with record-breaking attempts every night. This is the show of the year you cannot miss!

Need a taste? Click here!

Be the first to get the best seats in the house - tickets go on pre-sale Friday, November 15, at 10:00 AM EST. Sign up at NitroCircus.com. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, December 6, at 10:00 AM EST at NitroCircus.com.

Looking for a behind the scenes experience with Nitro Circus? Welcome to Mic'd Up Live, the brand-new Nitro Circus VIP experience! Mic'd Up Live offers fans under the helmet access to the biggest show in action sports, getting you closer to the excitement than ever before. Hear from some of Nitro's athletes as they talk to the VIP crowd while flying through the air and from the top of the ramps. Watch the athletes as they prepare for the show. Gain early entry, be the first to your section and get crowd-free access inside the venue before general doors open. Mic'd Up Live is the only way to truly immerse yourself in the high-adrenaline world of Nitro Circus.

Grab your seats with the exclusive pre-sale this Friday by signing up at NitroCircus.com. For more information on the show or other upcoming events at PNC Field, visit swbrailriders.com.

