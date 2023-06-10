Bullpen Game Provides Wild 15-8 Mustang Loss

The Mustangs fall behind the Glacier Range Riders early and the offense couldn't keep up for a final score of 15-8 in favor of Glacier.

For the fifth straight game, the Range Riders (11-4) took a lead in the 1st. Shortstop Gabe Howell and right-fielder Crews Taylor, then catcher Matt Clayton hit his third home run of the year to make it 3-0. First-baseman Edie McCabe singled and scored Kingston Liniak to make it 4-0.

The Mustangs (4-13) did respond by sending eight batters to the plate in the bottom half of the inning, picking up two runs on an RBI double by left-fielder Gabe Wurtz to score third-baseman Conner Denning and second-baseman Mitch Moralez. Luke Fennelly also singled to score Wurtz to make it 4-3.

That's as close as Billings came to the Glacier lead through the rest of the ball game. In the bottom of the 4th, Mustang starting right-hander Trevor Jackson struggled. Glacier started off the inning with a left-fielder Ben McConnell single. Howell followed with a walk, then Taylor hit McConnell home. Another walk issued to Clayton, then two batters later, and Kingston Liniak hit a three-run home run, followed by another dinger by designated hitter Ben Fitzgerald.

By the time Jackson exited the game in the 4th, he surrendered 12 runs, 10 earned, eight hits, five walks and a hit batter over three innings. Ty Pohlmann entered the game in relief in the 4th, as he sent down the next three batters in a 12-3 ballgame to end the inning.

Two Mustang relievers combined for five innings giving up no runs on no hits. Pohlmann did not allow a baserunner going six up and six down, while right-hander Keagan McGinnis tossed three innings giving up no runs and three walks with two strikeouts.

With the game out of reach, utility man Bryce Donovan entered the game to pitch. He hit the first batter he saw, gave up a single to McCabe, and a double to Ryan Cash. Donovan settled in nicely, retiring the next three hitters, including a strikeout on Taylor.

The Mustangs try again Sunday afternoon for Pups in the Park at 1:05. You'll find pre-game coverage at 12:45 on ESPN910/105.5FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

