Range of PaddleHeads Relief Arms Grind to One Run Victory

A three-run sixth inning overtakes the Voyagers, extending the PaddleHead's win streak to four games

After trailing the Great Falls Voyagers for five innings, the PaddleHeads pulled into a one run lead during the ever-potent peanut inning. The PaddleHeads scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning following a clutch middle-relief effort from Liu Fuenmayor.

The PaddleHeads bullpen faced a test as six total pitchers took the mound, four of whom did so in the sixth inning and beyond. Fuenmayor entered the game in the middle of the sixth inning with a runner on second base. After allowing a single that advanced the runner to third, Fuenmayor recorded a strike out. He escaped the jam with the help of third baseman Cam Thompson, who made a leaping grab on a line drive down the line to end the inning.

The PaddleHeads worked the count in order to work the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning. After walking, shortstop Kamron Willman would be the first PaddleHead to cross home in what proved to be the deciding inning. Willman went three-for-three at the plate with two doubles.

A bases loaded walk from designated hitter McClain O'Connor knotted the PaddleHeads and the Voyagers at eight runs apiece. The game-winning run came on a Thomas DeBonville RBI single that scored left fielder Jake Guenther. Guenther reached on an error three at bats prior.

The PaddleHeads bullpen silenced the sixth inning noise, preserving a one run lead by holding the Voyagers hitless and scoreless down the stretch.

Karl Blum struck out two in the seventh inning and Cody Thompson shut down the eighth inning. Thompson's hitless outing was backed by a 6-4-3 double play turned by Willman and second baseman Patrick Chung.

PaddleHeads ace Mark Simon closed in a steady effort, striking out one.

With tonight's win, the PaddleHeads claim the series against the fourth place Voyagers and improve to a 12 and 5 record. The teams face off for the final time tomorrow at 2:05 pm following the Seattle Mariners' Play Ball Missoula clinic hosted at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. The ballpark looks to be abuzz as clinic participants and all children 12 and under receive free admission to tomorrow's game.

Up next, the PaddleHeads face off against the Glacier Range Riders. The teams are currently tied for first place in the Northern Division and open their six-game series on Tuesday at home.

