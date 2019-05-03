Bucks to Host Job Fair on May 10 & 11
May 3, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will be holding open interviews for summer game-day positions on Friday, May 10 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, May 11 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Bucks offer individuals the opportunity to make some extra money during the summer months while working in a fun-filled atmosphere.
The Bucks are looking to fill positions in the following areas:
Ticket Takers
Ushers
Seating Ushers
Group Outing Ushers
Camera Operators
Souvenir Stand Staff
Concessions
Cooks
Box Seat Servers
Hawkers
Register Operators
Runners
Warehouse
On-Field Promotions Staff
Press Box Staff
Music Operator
Official Scorer
Stadium Cleaning Crew
Cleaning Crew Supervisor
Cleaning Crew Team Members
Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will be the site of the Open Interviews. The stadium address is 850 Park Road in Waterloo.
The Bucks are looking for people who are reliable, hardworking, and passionate about pleasing our fans. Applications will be available for you to complete and staff members will be on hand to answer questions and perform interviews.
The Waterloo Bucks are a drug-free workplace and an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to diversity.
If you are unable to attend the open interviews, you may fill out an application in the Bucks' Office during normal business hours, or download the application from the Bucks' web site (www.waterloobucks.com) and mail it in.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 3, 2019
- Bucks to Host Job Fair on May 10 & 11 - Waterloo Bucks
- Mallards to Celebrate Mayhew's Legacy with Specialty Chewbacca Jersey - Madison Mallards
- Moomers / Pit Spitters Flavor Winner Announced - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Waterloo Bucks Stories
- Bucks to Host Job Fair on May 10 & 11
- Waterloo Bucks Announce Featured Keynote Speaker for Banquet
- All-Star Game and Single Game Tickets on Sale May 1
- Bucks to Host Open Interviews on April 26 & 27
- Bucks Announce Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium High School Baseball Tournament Schedule