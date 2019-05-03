Moomers / Pit Spitters Flavor Winner Announced

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters and Moomers have finalized the official Moomers ice cream of the baseball season. The winning selection was the Pit Spitter Swirl submitted by Raymond Jones of Charlevoix

The Pit Spitter Swirl has a vanilla base cherry swirl, with chunks of chocolate and local Montmorency cherries. The official ice cream was carefully crafted by Moomers ice cream experts who narrowed down from close to 300 submissions. After experimenting with the top ten combinations they presented the three best options to Pit Spitters staff who made the final selection.

"We wanted to select a flavor that not only tasted great but also represented the community," said Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager Tyler Glenn. "The final decision wasn't easy but overall we felt like the Pit Spitter Swirl represented Traverse City and the Pit Spitters perfectly."

In addition to the exclusive Pit Spitter Swirl, seven other Moomers flavors will be available at the ballpark this season.

Fans are invited to taste test the official new flavor at the Pick-Your-Seat event this Saturday, May 4th from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is allowed on the field to participate in different games, get their face painted, and more. After running around the bases, the Pit Spitters staff will be serving up the winning Pit Spitter Swirl. Fans can

also grab a free hotdog while seeing the revamped concession stands or take a tour of the newly renovated suites. Season and group tickets are on sale and will be available to purchase at the event or they can be purchased in advance by calling (231) 943-0100.

The Pit Spitters open their inaugural season on Tuesday, May 28th against the Green Bay Booyah at 7:00 pm. Complete ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

