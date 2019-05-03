Mallards to Celebrate Mayhew's Legacy with Specialty Chewbacca Jersey

Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards will be honoring the tremendous legacy of recently passed Peter Mayhew this season with their specialty Chewbacca jerseys. The jerseys will be worn on June 27 for Star Wars Night, presented by Dentistry for Madison: Dr. Jay Hazen. Each player's jersey will then be auctioned off after the game with proceeds to benefit Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS).

"Star Wars night is always a crowd favorite, but I think for big fans of the films, this year's will be a little extra special," says Cassidy Sepnieski, the Mallards Creative Services Manager and life-long Star Wars fan. "Chewbacca is a constant reminder that when you keep your friends and family close, you can overcome any odds, and that life needs a lot of laughter. Peter Mayhew brought that spirit to the screen through Chewy, and we hope to celebrate him by bringing that same type of energy to the field."

Fans are encouraged to wear their own Chewbacca costumes or Star Wars gear to the game and there will be an in-game Wookie Call contest, as well. The night also features a toothbrush giveaway from Dentistry for Madison: Dr. Jay Hazen. Tickets for the June 27 game are available now at MallardsTickets.com.

