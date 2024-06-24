Bubba Chandler Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

June 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - Curve right-hander Bubba Chandler has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 17-23.

Chandler struck out a career-high ten batters in seven scoreless innings on June 21 at Bowie in a 5-0 Curve victory. After allowing a leadoff double in the first inning, Chandler struck out seven straight hitters and set down 16 straight into the sixth inning before allowing another baserunner. Chandler matched his career-long outing of 7.0 innings pitched. Chandler's 10-strikeout performance was the third such performance by a Curve pitcher this season, Braxton Ashcraft recorded the previous two.

Since his return from the injured list on May 29, Chandler has walked just three hitters in 22.2 innings while recording a 2-2 record with a 2.78 ERA (22.0 IP, 7 ER) with 27 strikeouts and a 0.97 WHIP. Chandler is ranked as the No. 64 overall prospect in minor league baseball by MLB Pipeline and the No. 3 prospect in the Pirates minor league system.

Chandler is the first Curve pitcher since Roansy Contreras in 2021 to earn the league's weekly award.

The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday to host the Akron RubberDucks at 6:00 p.m. Chandler is slated to start Thursday night's game against the RubberDucks.

