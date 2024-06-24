Koss Named Eastern League Player of the Week

June 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels infielder Christian Koss has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for June 17-23, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon.

For the week, Koss led the Eastern League in batting average (.647), OPS (1.591), hits (11) and doubles (5), tied for first in extra-base hits (5), ranked second in OBP (.650) and SLG (.941), tied for second in runs scored (6) and third in total bases (16). He also led all full-season minor leaguers in batting average and doubles for the week.

Koss, who traded to the San Francisco Giants from the Boston Red Sox on March 27, was facing his former team for the first time as the Flying Squirrels played a six-game road series against the Portland Sea Dogs. He reached base 13 times in his five starts on the week as Richmond won four-of-six games in Portland to close the Eastern League's first half.

"To be playing well is a good feeling," Koss said. "The fact that it's them on the other side makes it a little better. I think the biggest thing is just trying to be consistent with my at-bats. I think hits are cool, but I know it's not always going to be like this, so I am just trying to consistently keep the mindset and gameplan that I am trying to attack. When the results are there, I can't complain."

On Tuesday to open the series, Koss went 3-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base. On Wednesday, he tied his career high with four hits, including a career-best three doubles, and drove in four runs in an 18-4 Flying Squirrels win.

In the first game of Friday's doubleheader at Hadlock Field, Koss went 1-for-2 with a walk and drive in the game-winning run with a sixth-inning double. He followed with a 3-for-3 performance, including another double, on Saturday night.

Koss, a native of Riverside, Calif., was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 19th round in 2019 out of UC Irvine. He was traded to the Red Sox in December 2020 and spent the last two seasons with Portland in the Eastern League as well as some time with Triple-A Worcester in 2023.

After playing three games to open the season with the Flying Squirrels, Koss was placed on the injured list on April 12 before being reinstated on June 4. In his 19 games with Richmond this season, Koss is batting .426 (26-for-61) with a homer, a triple, 10 doubles, 15 RBIs, seven walks and six stolen bases. In the Eastern League this season (min. 70 PA), Koss is ranked second in batting average, OBP (.486), SLG (.672) and OPS (1.158).

Koss is the second Richmond player this season to be named Eastern League Player of the Week. Grant McCray received the award for May 20-26. John Michael Bertrand was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for April 22-28 and May 20-26.

The Flying Squirrels closed the Eastern League's first half with a 34-35 record, including an 8-4 mark on their two-week road trip to New Hampshire and Portland to end the half. They open the season's second half on Tuesday night at The Diamond against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Tuesday is The Fan and Museum District Community Night at The Diamond. The ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.