BTB to Lyle Thompson
Published on April 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Georgia Swarm to Host First Home Playoff Game Since 2019 in Quarterfinal Round - Georgia Swarm
- National Lacrosse League Unveils 2026 Playoff Schedule and Quarterfinal Matchups - NLL
- Bandits to Open Playoffs at Georgia on Saturday, April 25 - Buffalo Bandits
- Rock Will Travel to Saskatchewan to Open Playoffs - Toronto Rock
- Black Bears Fall to Thunderbirds, Will Miss Playoffs - Ottawa Black Bears
- Mammoth Drop 9-8 Regular Season Finale to Calgary Roughnecks - Colorado Mammoth
- Nick Damude Buoys Wings over Vegas - Philadelphia Wings
- Thunderbirds Beat Black Bears to Punch Ticket to Playoffs - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Keegan Bal's Sock Trick Lifts Warriors Past Wings, 7-10, in Season Finale, Clinch First Place - Vancouver Warriors
- Seals and Desert Dogs Wrap up Season Saturday Night in Las Vegas as San Diego Sets Its Sights on the Postseason - San Diego Seals
- Rock Lose Season Finale in OT - Toronto Rock
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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