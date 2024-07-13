Bryson Walker Breaks Bombers' Single-Season Strikeout Record

July 13, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers would like to congratulate pitcher Bryson Walker on becoming the franchise's new single-season strikeout leader after a fantastic performance last night in Lake Charles.

Walker notched his 61st strikeout of the season last night against the Gumbeaux Gators, passing the record previously held by former Rice University star Willy Amador who obtained 60 strikeouts during the 2016 Texas Collegiate League season.

"Breaking the record means everything to me and is probably one of my biggest accomplishments," Walker said. "It shows all the blood, sweat, and tears put into training this year has paid off. This spring was supposed to be my last season, but I bet on myself to take a year off and continue working to change the path of my career and now I'm cashing out. I couldn't have done it without every member of the Bombers. Each guy truly is special and it goes hand-in-hand with success."

Walker, who recently committed to the University of Iowa, has enjoyed every minute of his experience in Brazos Valley. With the hours of work put in, Walker has dominated the TCL this summer.

"Playing for the Bombers has been one of the best experiences of my life. I say this all the time, you've got to have fun when playing baseball. The first word said at every baseball game is 'play', and we've been playing so far and it's been fun. I'm eager to see what the rest of the season holds for the Bombers and can't wait to get to the postseason."

The Bombers once again congratulate Bryson on a phenomenal season and look forward to seeing him and the rest of the team continue their journey towards a TCL championship. The Bombers return home tonight and tomorrow, July 13-14 to take on the Seguin River Monsters. First pitch for both games is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

