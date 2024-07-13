Bombers' Win Streak Reaches Five with Big Win Over Seguin

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers earned a big 9-3 win over the Seguin River Monsters at home after four consecutive road games earlier this week.

The Bombers jumped out to a big lead in the bottom of the second scoring two runs on two balks from Seguin. Then with two outs in the second, Bryce Grizzaffi belted a two-RBI double into the outfield making the score 4-0 after two.

In the top of the fourth, Seguin answered with a big inning. An RBI groundout from Hunter Ham and an RBI single from Orlando Samaniego helped the River Monsters score three runs, making it 4-3 Bombers. In the bottom of the fourth, the Bombers added a run thanks to an RBI from Jeric Curtis to make it 5-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Bombers would break the game open, scoring four runs on a throwing error and a bases-clearing 3 RBI triple from Drew Collins to make the Brazos Valley lead 9-3, which would end up being the final score.

The Bombers got solid pitching all night long. Defending TCL Pitcher of the Week Taylor Seay went three scoreless innings allowing only two hits. Seay was notified after his start that he would be headed to Massachusetts to join the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod League for the remainder of the summer. The Bomber bullpen only gave up three runs as Jace Stoops, John Anders, and Darren Crane had great outings in relief.

This win extends the Bombers' winning streak to five in a row. This also marks the third win in four days against Seguin. The Bombers look to make it six straight wins tomorrow as they face the Seguin River Monsters at home for a rematch at 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

