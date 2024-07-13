Generals Dominate Once Again at Riverside; Blow Out Lake Charles 13-5 and Claim Third Consecutive Win

July 13, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals, after sweeping the Baton Rouge Rougarou in the Capital City Thursday and Friday, arrived back at Riverside Stadium to a sold-out crowd looking to continue their second-half momentum. They would do just that, as they took care of business against the Texas Collegiate league's second-best record in the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators with a 13-5 dominant win Saturday night. With the victory, Victoria improved to 7-3 in the second half and 23-10 overall, while Lake Charles's loss made them fall to 4-6 in the second half and 18-15 overall.

Once again, as for much of 2024, the Generals offense was the significant contributor. However, different stars jumped in the forefront, as Victoria stars INF Anthony Avalos (Univ. Houston) and OF Damien Whitfield (UTRGV) had the night off tonight. Those who did shine for the Generals included UH Victoria catcher Hal Perez, who collected 3 RBIs Saturday, adding to what has been a spectacular week for the local product, and also Galveston College DH Evan Aslaken, who made his Generals debut Saturday with a 3 for 4 and 2 RBI night of his own.

Meanwhile, on the mound, Generals starter and UTSA RHP Connor Kelley collected the win and pitched a valiant effort with six innings of four-run, four-hit, two-walk, and eight-strikeout baseball. Kelley now improves to a brilliant 4-0 on the summer, establishing himself as a reliable arm in Head Coach Michael Oros's starting rotation.

Victoria concludes their series with Lake Charles on Sunday, July 14th, at Riverside Stadium, as they will aspire for a fourth consecutive win and fifth in their last six games. The first pitch will be at 7:05 PM, and it will also be Bark at the Park night at the ballpark, where dogs will be allowed inside, thanks to our friends at Northside Rach, Pet, and Garden Center.

