Bryce Harper to Rehab at Coca-Cola Park

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, announced today that right-fielder Bryce Harper will join the IronPigs on Tuesday to begin his Major League rehab assignment. Lehigh Valley opens a six-game series against Gwinnett on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Bryce Harper's rehab appearance is presented by Good Shepherd Rehabilitation. Harper is expected to play through Saturday with the IronPigs.

Harper is recovering from a broken left thumb, an injury he suffered on June 25 in San Diego. The 2021 National League MVP is having another stellar season with the Phillies, as he's currently batting .318 in 64 games with 21 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs, 48 RBIs, 26 walks, and 49 runs scored. In four seasons with Philadelphia, Harper is batting .287 with 108 doubles, five triples, 98 home runs, 279 RBIs, 274 walks, and 289 runs scored. The right-fielder has also won a Silver Slugger Award (2021) and been named an All-Star (2022).

For ticket information about Harper's Good Shepherd Rehabilitation appearance, fans can visit ironpigsbaseball.com, call 610-841-PIGS (7447), or visit the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park.

