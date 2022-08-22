Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 23-28

August 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2022 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, August 23 with a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, that runs through Sunday, August 28 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card can receive two-for-one tickets at the box office, and non-CFCU members can learn more about memberships on the concourse. Military Appreciation Night: As a thank you to our military, the Jumbo Shrimp will provide free tickets to all active, retired, Veterans and former military members and their dependents (subject to availability). Complimentary tickets may be received at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game. Patriotic Jerseys: The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their 2022 patriotic jerseys. The jerseys are currently up for auction on www.jaxshrimp.com and will be awarded at the end of the season.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) Bring Your Own Instrument Night!: On International Strange Music Day fans who bring their own instruments and artificial noisemakers will receive a free general admission ticket (must be redeemed day-of-game in-person at the Miller Electric Box Office). Fans will be performing the soundtrack for the night, including the National Anthem, player walk-up music, and Seventh Inning Stretch. Please note that it will be a noisy game. VyStar BOGO Tickets presented by VyStar Credit Union: VyStar Credit Union members using their VyStar credit or debit card can receive a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket offer. This special is valid for a ticket of equal or lesser value, and ticket offers cannot be combined. Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Dreams Come True to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

Thursday, August 25, 2022, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers., you never know when live music will appear at the Coors Light Tiki Terrace on Thursdays. Games with Toilets presented by Darley's Plumbing: The Jumbo Shrimp will be flushing out the Norfolk Tides and the porcelain throne with a toilet-themed night. Don't forget to wash your hands.

Friday, August 26, 2022, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) Roberto Clemente Community Night presented by Florida Blue: Join the Jumbo Shrimp in celebrating the 88th birthday of baseball icon Roberto Clemente! Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red on each Friday to support the military, and fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the box office or donate that $1 to charity. Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Friday Night Lites shine on the Jumbo Shrimp with $2-12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers at both the Craft Cave near the Third Base gates and Brown Canopy near the Coors Light Tiki Terrace! Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a postgame Friday Night Fireworks spectacular!

Saturday, August 27, 2022, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.) Golf Night Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Maxwell House & Ponte Vedra Golf Carts: On Golf Night, the first 2,000 fans through the gates can dress like the pros with a golf-inspired Jumbo Shrimp bucket hat. Fans of age can also drink like the pros by grabbing an Arnold Palmer or John Daly at all bar locations, including Marlin & Barrel, Wheelhouse, Coors Lite Tiki Terrace and Intuition. Golf Night Jersey: In celebration of Golf Night, the Jumbo Shrimp players will be wearing commemorative golf-themed jerseys. The jerseys are currently up for auction on www.jaxshrimp.com and will be awarded at the end of the homestand.

Sunday, August 28, 2022, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.) Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday home game starts with a pregame catch on the field from 5:30-5:50 p.m., and fans may receive complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after the game. Southpaw's Birthday: The Jumbo Shrimp have a special celebration planned for Southpaw's birthday!

