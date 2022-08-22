"Obscure Jersey Night" Returns for August 26 Honda Fridaynightbash
August 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
IT'S BACK!!... and we've added even more great prizes to win at this Friday's 'Obscure Jersey' Honda fridaynightbash! (7pm)
Back by popular demand, we're adding another Obscure Jersey night competition to the Bisons game on August 26th against the Columbus Clippers. And this Friday, the prizes for the best jerseys include Toronto Blue Jays tickets, game-worn & autographed Bisons player jerseys from Star Wars Night, Lacrosse Night & Hockey Night, brand new Bisons jerseys and more!
Check the back of your closet for the best (or weirdest) jersey you can find and wear it to Sahlen Field on Friday. Maybe you rushed out to buy an Erik Flowers or Stever Bernier jersey? Or, have you dipped into cinema sports to pick up a Ricky Vaughan jersey? Or maybe you pay tribute to the great players and teams of the past with some retro jerseys? The categories up for prizes are:
Best Historic Jersey
Remember That Team? Jersey
Best Personalized Jersey
Most Iconic Buffalo Jersey
Best Movie Jersey
Best Youth Sports Jersey (Kids Only)
Most Obscure Player Jersey
Friday's game is also a Honda fridaynightbash! with postgame Fireworks and the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour featuring $4 craft beers and great food specials from 5-6:30 p.m. Get to the ballpark early and get noticed with the most obscure jersey in the ballpark!!
