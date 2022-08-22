Ukraine Night, Cervezas and Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand

August 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The first-place Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, August 23rd for a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Among the highlights of the homestand are Lowes Foods Two-for-Twosday, Ukraine Night with Kids Eat Free Wednesday, $2 Hot Dogs with Afforda-BULL Eats on Throwback Thursday, Friday Night Fireworks with the final Cervezas de Durham Night of the season, Saturday Night Fireworks, and Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, August 23rd vs Nashville (6:35pm)

- Lowes Foods Two for Twosday: Fans can purchase two Field Reserve tickets for a total of just $22 for Tuesday evening home dates thanks to Lowes Foods!

- Faith & Family Night: Join us in some Faith & Family Fun with a pre-game performance by Toler Music!

Wednesday, August 24th vs Nashville (6:35pm) - Game presented by NewHope Church

- Kids Eat Free Wednesday: Kids ages 12 & under will love Wednesday evening home dates. The smallest Bulls fans can get their hand stamped and pick up their meal voucher (good for a Sahlen's Hot Dog, bag of chips & small drink) at Lowes Foods Guest Services when they arrive at the game.

- Ukraine Night: Join us as we support the people of Ukraine! Fans who purchase a department store gift card of any amount and donate it to the Ukrainians In The Carolinas on game day at the DBAP will receive a voucher redeemable for a $5 Terrace View or Outfield Reserved ticket to that night's game! Gift cards will go directly to support Ukrainian refugees in the Triangle.

Thursday, August 25th vs Nashville (6:35pm)

- Afforda-BULL Eats: Enjoy a night of discounted food and beverages at the DBAP, including $2 hot dogs and $2 fountain drinks!

- Throwback Thursday: The Bulls pay tribute to their 25-season partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays. Players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys as a nod to the 1998 Devil Rays squad.

Friday, August 26th vs Nashville (6:35pm)

- Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: The skies will ignite for a post-game firework show at the DBAP.

- Cervezas Night: The Bulls will play as the Cervezas de Durham as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

- Cervezas Jersey Auction: Game-worn Cervezas de Durham jerseys worn by players and coaches will be available to bid on beginning when gates open at 5:30pm through noon on Monday, August 29! All net proceeds will benefit the Durham Bulls Youth Athletic League.

Saturday, August 27th vs Nashville (6:35pm) - Game presented by EmergeOrtho

- Saturday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Window World.

- Ripken The Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog will be fetching bats throughout the game in partnership with Sit Means Sit Apex.

Sunday, August 28th vs Nashville (5:05 pm) - Game presented by SpotOn

- Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids aged 12 & under will be able to run the bases after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

- Small Business Sunday: Join us in supporting locally-owned small businesses in the Triangle who will be in attendance for that evening's game!

Tickets for all six games are still available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.