Chestnut's World Record Popcorn-Eating Challenge Kicks off Series against Rochester

INDIANAPOLIS - Fresh off a series win over the Iowa Cubs, the Indianapolis Indians open another six- game series on Tuesday, Aug. 23 against the Rochester Red Wings - Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals - at Victory Field. The series concludes Sunday, Aug. 28.

Tuesday, Aug. 23 - Joey Chestnut vs. Dollar Menu

Arrive early as the World's Greatest Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut attempts the World Record Popcorn-eating Challenge pregame at 6:40 PM. Chestnut owns over 50 world records and is looking to break Matt Stonie's current record of 28.5, 24-ounce servings of popcorn consumed in eight minutes.

Following his record attempt, Chestnut will meet with the first 500 fans in the Center Field Plaza for autographs and photos, and 3,000 bottles of his Creamy Green Hatch & Jalapeno Wing & Dipping Sauce will be distributed to fans upon exiting the ballpark.

Ballpark snacks including hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn are all available at concessions for just $1 each.

Gates open at 6 PM with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Wednesday, Aug. 24 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Take the afternoon off from work and enjoy a ballgame at Victory Field. Gates open at 12:30 PM ahead of first pitch at 1:35 PM.

Thursday, Aug. 25 - Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery, Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospital and PetSuites,

Circle City Night

The best drink specials happen on Thirsty Thursday'Â¢ at Victory Field, where $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts are available. DJ Gabby Love will perform pregame on the home dugout and from the Elements Financial Club during the game. On the field, the Indians will represent the 317 for the seventh Circle City Night of the season by wearing Circle City jerseys.

Exclusive to Circle City Nights, the Indians partnered with local retailer, The Shop Indy, to bring fans the Circle City t-shirt collection. These limited-edition shirts are only available to fans who purchase a special t-shirt package or upgrade in-park at The Shop Indy's screenprinting setup located at the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 108.

Bring your four-legged fan to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the right and center field lawn. Fans must purchase the dog ticket package in advance, which guarantees one (1) giveaway item for the pup. Dog ticket packages are limited.

Gates open at 6 PM with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Friday, Aug. 26 - Friday Fireworks presented by Centier Bank, FOX59 and Indiana 811, Faith & Fellowship Night

Enjoy a pregame Q&A segment with Indians players who will share their faith-filled stories in the Center Field Plaza. Stick around after the final out for postgame fireworks.

Gates open at 6 PM ahead of the 7:05 PM first pitch.

Saturday, Aug. 27 - MARVEL Super Hero Night presented by Nucor Indiana

The first 2,500 fans through the gates receive a MARVEL comic giveaway that features Indians slugger Mason Martin on the cover. The Indians will wear Loki jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Fans must be in-park to bid on the jerseys.

Gates open at 6 PM, and the game gets underway at 7:05 PM.

Sunday, Aug. 28 - Colts Player Appearances, Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer, Knot Hole Kids Club Batting Gloves Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health

Kenny Moore II and Yannick Ngakoue from the Indianapolis Colts will sign autographs in the Center Field Plaza from 12:30-1 PM before throwing out ceremonial first pitches.

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission. Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive a pair of batting gloves at the Standings & Lineup Board while supplies last. This is the last chance to receive the August giveaway. Knot Hole members may also run the bases after the game.

Gates open at 12:30 PM before first pitch at 1:35 PM.

Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. For more information, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

