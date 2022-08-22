1982 East Brookfield Championship Team Reunites at Polar Park After 40 Years

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, several members of the historic 1982 East Brookfield championship team traveled to Worcester from various states to reunite at Polar Park for the first time in 40 years. They were honored on the field before the Worcester Red Sox battled the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) in game five of a six-game series.

Forty years ago this week, they were a group of kids from East Brookfield who ripped through the City of Worcester in what was called the Babe Ruth Tournament of Champions. They swept the five-game series to win the championship for East Brookfield for the first time in 10 years-an incredible feat against the dominating Worcester teams of the time.

Honored on the field during pre-game ceremonies Saturday were:

First baseman Paul Hingston;

Second basemen Mike Grenier, Rich Suitum, and Todd Farmosa;

Shortstop, pitcher, and outfielder Brian Choquette;

Shortstop and third baseman Tim McNeaney;

Third baseman Peter Davis;

Outfielders Chris Harper, Danny Palubeckis, Gary Ostrout, and Kory Bryant;

Coach Tom Faney;

And throwing a Ceremonial First Pitch on behalf of the team and in loving memory of manager Robert Farmosa was pitcher and tournament MVP, Craig Miller, whose battery-mate both Saturday and four decades ago was Peter Rock.

"This is one of the best groups of guys I have ever been associated with, and the memories that we made 40 years ago this week, are some of the most cherished memories I have," Miller said. "We had a tremendous run of baseball, and we still talk about it all the time."

