Redbirds Welcome Knights to AutoZone Park
August 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds welcome the Charlotte Knights to AutoZone Park for the first time this season! The homestand features:
Tuesday, August 23 - Redbirds vs Knights - 7:05 PM CDT
* Nacho Average Tuesday®: The fan favorite is back at AutoZone Park this week! All fans will get a free order of ballpark nachos presented by the Downtown Memphis Commission.
Wednesday, August 24 - Redbirds vs Knights - 7:05 PM CDT
* Gates open at 6:05PM.
Thursday, August 25 - Redbirds vs Knights - 7:05 PM CDT
* Throwback Thursdays, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Get $2 PBR beers and $1 hot dogs this and every Thursday at AutoZone Park. The team will also take the field as the Memphis Chicks.
* Field box tickets are $10.
Friday, August 26 - Redbirds vs Knights - 7:05 PM CDT
* The first 1,500 fans to enter AutoZone Park will receive a Yadier Molina bobblehead presented by Terminix!
* All-You-Can-Eat wings with BBQ, buffalo and ranch dressing, carrots & celery, hot dogs, chips, soda, & water.
Saturday, August 27 - Redbirds vs Knights - 6:35 PM CDT
* The final Terminix Fireworks Show of the season is after the game on Saturday!
* The Redbirds welcome in Rockey's Rockstars! Thanks to all the local businesses that supported this program and sponsored kids to attend Saturday's game.
* The Matchup Menu: For each homestand, the Redbirds will feature a specialty sandwich and drink related to the road team's city and will be available this Saturday at The Rivalry Roadhouse Tent in right field. This homestand features wings and a blue water margarita!
Sunday, August 28 - Redbirds vs Knights - 2:05 PM CDT
* Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday, where all kids 12-and-under in attendance will receive a free ice cream sandwich, courtesy of Prairie Farms. Kids will also get a chance to run the bases after the game!
