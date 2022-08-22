Redbirds Welcome Knights to AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds welcome the Charlotte Knights to AutoZone Park for the first time this season! The homestand features:

Tuesday, August 23 - Redbirds vs Knights - 7:05 PM CDT

* Nacho Average Tuesday®: The fan favorite is back at AutoZone Park this week! All fans will get a free order of ballpark nachos presented by the Downtown Memphis Commission.

Wednesday, August 24 - Redbirds vs Knights - 7:05 PM CDT

* Gates open at 6:05PM.

Thursday, August 25 - Redbirds vs Knights - 7:05 PM CDT

* Throwback Thursdays, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Get $2 PBR beers and $1 hot dogs this and every Thursday at AutoZone Park. The team will also take the field as the Memphis Chicks.

* Field box tickets are $10.

Friday, August 26 - Redbirds vs Knights - 7:05 PM CDT

* The first 1,500 fans to enter AutoZone Park will receive a Yadier Molina bobblehead presented by Terminix!

* All-You-Can-Eat wings with BBQ, buffalo and ranch dressing, carrots & celery, hot dogs, chips, soda, & water.

Saturday, August 27 - Redbirds vs Knights - 6:35 PM CDT

* The final Terminix Fireworks Show of the season is after the game on Saturday!

* The Redbirds welcome in Rockey's Rockstars! Thanks to all the local businesses that supported this program and sponsored kids to attend Saturday's game.

* The Matchup Menu: For each homestand, the Redbirds will feature a specialty sandwich and drink related to the road team's city and will be available this Saturday at The Rivalry Roadhouse Tent in right field. This homestand features wings and a blue water margarita!

Sunday, August 28 - Redbirds vs Knights - 2:05 PM CDT

* Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday, where all kids 12-and-under in attendance will receive a free ice cream sandwich, courtesy of Prairie Farms. Kids will also get a chance to run the bases after the game!

