Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: August 23rd to August 28th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home this week for a six-game homestand against the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Red Sox). The homestand will feature everyone's favorite, Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend with a Salt Potatoes jersey giveaway and a Tater Tot bobble giveaway. This homestand will also feature Women in Sports Night and a Team Photo Giveaway.

Tuesday, August 23rd (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Join the Syracuse Mets for Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $10 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, August 24th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday is a great day to enjoy a ballgame! The all-you-can-eat buffet will take place on the Salt City Deck, and will last for 90 minutes, food is served at game time. Fans can purchase the AYCE Wednesday ticket packages, starting at $30 per person online at syracusemets.com.

Thursday, August 25th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Dollar Thursday is back for $1 Hofmann hot dogs (4 per transaction), $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, & $2 Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac & 1911 hard ciders. This is a special Dollar Thursday because it kicks of Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend at NBT Bank Stadium!

Thursday is Women in Sports Night, presented by American Fashion Network and Syracuse University Athletics to benefit the American Heart Association. The first 1000 fans through the gates will receive a t-shirt giveaway, courtesy of American Fashion Network.

The Night will also feature first pitches by Syracuse University Women's Basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack and Women's Lacrosse Head Coach Kayla Treanor. There will be a meet & greet at 6:45 p.m. with Syracuse University women's athletes & coaches. The Syracuse University Spirit Team and Otto will also be in attendance cheering on the Salt Potatoes! After the game, all fans can enjoy a fireworks extravaganza, courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics.

Friday, August 26th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Calling all craft beer lovers, it's Craft Beer & Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket).

We continue Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend with a Team Photo giveaway for the first 2000 fans through the gates, courtesy of Driver's Village. After the game, all fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, August 27th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Saturday of Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend will feature a Salt Potatoes jersey giveaway for the first 1000 fans through the gates, courtesy of Coca-Cola. Fans that want to guarantee that they receive a Salt Potatoes jersey can purchase an Amazin' Giveaway Pack for $25 and includes a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Salt Potatoes giveaway jersey!

After the game, enjoy another fireworks spectacular!

Sunday, August 28th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, presented by NBT Bank, and kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream. After the game, kids can run the bases, presented by East Syracuse Chevrolet, a member of the West Herr Auto Group.

We close out Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend with Safe Kids Day with a Tater Tot Bobble Giveaway for the first 1000 fans through the gates, courtesy of Safe Kids. Last year we saw Mr. & Ms. Salt Potato tie the knot in an on-field wedding ceremony at NBT Bank Stadium. This year they have allowed us to introduce their newest member of the family, Tater Tot, who features a bobbling arm with a golden fork!

Fans that want to guarantee that they receive a Tater Tot Bobble can purchase an Amazin' Giveaway Pack for $25 and includes a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Tater Tot!

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

