Bryce Ball, Ricky DeVito Named July Players of the Month

August 12, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Braves News Release





DANVILLE, Va. - The Atlanta Braves released their July Players of the Month for each of their minor league affiliates. For the Danville Braves, Bryce Ball was named Position Player of the Month for the second straight month, with Ricky DeVito joining him as Pitcher of the Month.

Ball was named Player of the Month for the second consecutive month after continuing his impressive season. In 24 games in July, Ball hit .302 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He led the league in total bases with 57 and his home run total tied for the league lead over that span and finished second in the league in slugging percentage (.663), OPS (1.049) and extra-base hits (15). His productive July gave him 13 home runs on the season through July 31, which is tied for fourth in team history.

Ricky DeVito was named Pitcher of the Month after making six appearances with three starts in the month of July. He had a 3.38 ERA in his 16 innings pitched, striking out 20 and walking seven. He transitioned to a starting role in the second half of the month and excelled, allowing no runs in his 10.2 innings pitched as the starter in July.

