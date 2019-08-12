Braves Outscore Mets in Opener

Kingsport, TN - The Danville Braves were able to shake off a five-game losing streak by winning the series opener in Kingsport 11-7 Monday evening.

The Braves offense relied on a trio of home runs and a 15-hit barrage.

The Danville win wasn't without a valiant effort from Kingsport's offense to outscore Danville.

The Mets strung together 13 hits and plated seven runs on the evening. In fact, all nine players in the starting lineup for Kingsport posted at least one hit.

Standouts included Tanner Murphy and Gregory Guerrero.

Murphy drove in the first and second run the Mets were able to plate, courtesy of a solo homer in the second and an RBI-single in the fifth.

Immediately following Murphy's RBI-single, Guerrero joined the party with a nearly 400-foot shot to left for a three-run homer, cutting the deficit to one at 6-5.

However, Danville was just too much tonight, as the Braves would respond with a five-run sixth inning to effectively put the game away.

Benito Garcia took the loss for Kingsport, throwing four innings and allowing five runs, three of which were earned.

The Kingsport bullpen didn't help the comeback bid as they allowed six runs over the remaining five innings.

