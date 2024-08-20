Broxton & Perryman Make Honour Roll Grade for Week 11
August 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The CFL Honour Roll grades powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) are in for week 11 with two more Lions being honoured. Jarell Broxton was graded as top offensive lineman and Jordan Perryman took the top special teams grade.
Broxton (74.3 PFF Grade)- the left tackle and his entire offensive line unit paved the way for a 131-yard team rushing effort against the Blue Bombers with William Stanback recording his first 100-yard game as a Lion. Stanback averaged 6.7 yards per carry on Saturday.
Perryman (90.2 PFF Grade)- continued to play a solid role on special teams with a team-high three tackles. The defensive back has recorded five special teams stops and a forced fumble in eight games this season.
