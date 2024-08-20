Ticats Release Kenneth George Jr.

August 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following player has been released:

AMER - DB - Kenneth George Jr.

