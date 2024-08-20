Ticats Release Kenneth George Jr.

Sports stats



Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Ticats Release Kenneth George Jr.

August 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following player has been released:

AMER - DB - Kenneth George Jr.

Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from August 20, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central