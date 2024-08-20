CFL Honour Roll: Week 11 - Harris Earns Player of the Week

TORONTO - Trevor Harris, Tyrell Ford and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 11 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 11: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris| Saskatchewan Roughriders | MTL 27 - SSK 24

PFF Player Grade: 93.9

31-for-39 passing (79 per cent)

355 passing yards - third 300+ yard game of 2024

Two passing touchdowns to zero interceptions

123.3 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 11: DEFENCE

DD | Tyrell Ford| Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 20 - BC 11

PFF Player Grade: 91.6

54 total defensive snaps

Third interception of the season, returned 11 yards

Two pass knockdowns, his third and fourth of the season

87.9 Grade on 38 coverage snaps

Second Honour Roll All-week selection (week 2)

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 11: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 20 - BC 11

PFF unit grade: 70.7

Top-3 performers

Stanley Bryant | 70.7

Liam Dobson | 63.7

Eric Lofton | 63.3

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 11

(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 93.9

RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton | 85.8

REC | Nic Demski | Winnipeg | 78.3

OL | Jarell Broxton | BC | 74.3

DL | Mustafa Johnson | Montreal | 77.5

LB | Jameer Thurman | Saskatchewan | 71.4

DB | Tyrell Ford | Winnipeg | 91.6

RET | James Letcher Jr. | Montreal | 77.4

K/P | Lewis Ward | Ottawa | 77.3

ST | Jordan Perryman | BC | 90.2

2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary

93.9 | W11 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton

92.7 | W9 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto

92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto

92.0 | W3 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

91.6 | W1 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

91.6 | W11 | DB | Tyrell Ford | Winnipeg

