Brown's Big Fly in Extras Wins It for C's

May 11, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - By all offensive metrics, it's been a slow start to the year for MLB.com's #15 Blue Jays prospect Dasan Brown. After a breakout 2022, the Oakville, ON native had yet to find that same groove to start 2023. But much like the weather across the Lower Mainland, Brown's bat has been heating up of late and the evidence was on full display Wednesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium; his first home run of the season came with two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning to lead the C's to a 3-1 win over the Everett AquaSox in front of a raucous crowd of 5,236.

Eight consecutive Canadians had been retired - including the last five via strikeout - when Brown dug in opposite Everett's Kyle Hill (L, 1-1). With two outs and the placed runner at second, the centerfielder fell behind 1-2 and called time to collect himself.

Whether it was his deep breath, a cleansing breeze from Queen Elizabeth Park or the momentary stillness that can still be found in a baseball game despite the pitch clock, it was exactly what the moment called for. On the next pitch, Brown lofted an elevated breaking ball into the inky black of the Vancouver night that just kept carrying until it landed in the C's bullpen for a walk-off winner.

His heroics were the culmination of a comeback effort from Vancouver that was necessitated by a fifth inning homer from Frogs shortstop Mike Salvatore, the only blemish in another quality start from Chad Dallas. The right-hander went six complete, scattered four hits, walked three and struck out six. His efforts were matched by AquaSox starter Reid VanScoter, who held the C's scoreless until they rallied in the sixth for a run on a Rainer Nunez single, a Gabby Martinez double and a game-tying sacrifice fly off the bat of Riley Tirotta.

From there, the bullpens took over. Hunter Gregory pitched a perfect seventh, Matt Svanson stranded two runners in scoring position and TJ Brock (W, 4-0) made quick work of the Sox in the ninth while the Everett 'pen countered with three scoreless innings of their own.

A baserunning blunder in the top of the tenth was the hinge on which tonight's game swung. After a wild pitch moved the placed runner to third and a hit batter put two men on with no outs, the trail runner stole second to put a pair in scoring position. Erik Stock lifted a fly ball to centerfield that initially scored the lead runner from third, but the Canadians thought the runner left early and successfully appealed the play with a throw to third after the fact to negate the run and keep the game tied 1-1.

Appropriately, Brown paced the offense with two hits, two RBI and a run scored while Nunez finished with two hits. Martinez extended his hitting streak to a team-best eight games.

With the win, the Canadians return to sole possession of first place and have evened the series with the AquaSox. They return to action as part of a BCLC PlayNow Thursday tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans 19 and older will receive a Scratch & Win ticket as #9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko looks to continue Vancouver's good fortune opposite Everett's Raul Alcantara. Coverage is available on MiLB TV, Bally Live and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

