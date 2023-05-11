Brown Blasts 10th Inning Walkoff Home Run, Sox Lose 3-1

Spokane, WA: Dasan Brown waited until his 87th at-bat of the season before hitting his first home run of the season and he did it in theatrical fashion. A two-out two-run 10th inning walk-off game-winner over the left field fence propelled the Vancouver Canadians (15-10) to a 3-1 victory over the Everett AquaSox (14-14).

The starting pitchers were the storyline of the game for the majority of the night. Canadians starter Chad Dallas was coming off of a start against Hillsboro last week in which he allowed only one hit over six scoreless innings, earning him the Northwest League's Pitcher of the Week honor. AquaSox starting pitcher Reid VanScoter won the same award a few weeks ago after also allowing only one hit in six innings when he last faced Vancouver on April 22nd.

Both pitchers were on top of their games once again as the game was tied 0-0 going into the fifth inning. AquaSox infielder Mike Salvatore finally ended the scoring drought when he hit his first home run of the year over the left field fence to put Everett on top 1-0 in the fifth inning.

The Canadians tied the game 1-1 in the sixth inning on a Riley Tirotta sacrifice fly that scored Rainer Nunez. Dallas and VanScoter each finished the night with almost identical stat lines after six innings; both allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts. The subtle difference was that Dallas walked three batters and VanScoter walked two.

Both teams bullpens continued the pitching dual as the game remained tied at 1-1 through nine innings. Tyler Driver pitched a scoreless seventh inning and Payton Alford struck out five during his two innings, in the eighth and ninth for the AquaSox. Meanwhile, the Canadians bullpen was also up to the task; Hunter Gregory and Matt Svenson each pitched a scoreless frame while TJ Brock shut the AquaSox out in the ninth and tenth innings.

The two teams were still deadlocked at 1-1 when Brown came up with two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning. AquaSox relief pitcher Kyle Hill struck out the first two batters that he faced in the inning and was potentially one pitch away from striking out the side when Brown hit a 1-2 pitch over the left field fence, into the Canadians bullpen for the game-winning hit, setting off a team celebration as his teams were waiting to mob him when he touched home plate. The 3-1 win evened up the six-game series through the first two games as the AquaSox won the series opener the day before, 10-4.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday, May 11. LHP Raul Alcantara (0-0 6.28 ERA) will start for Everett while former AquaSox LHP Adam Macko (0-1, 8.53 ERA) will take the mound for Vancouver. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the pre-game show begins at 6:45 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action.

