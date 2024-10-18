Brooklyn FC's Salma Amani Selected to the Moroccan National Team

October 18, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Morocco national women's football team announced on Thursday that Brooklyn Football Club (BKFC) midfielder Salma Amani has been called up to the Morocco women's national team for its upcoming international friendlies against Tanzania on October 25 and Senegal on October 29.

Amani (34) has been playing internationally since she was 12 and received her first Moroccan national team call-up in 2012 at 23. Since 2022, she has played 16 matches at the national team level, including 12 starts and two goals. Three of those starts were in Morocco's 2023 Women's World Cup run to the round of 16.

Amani was born in Rabat, Morocco, before moving to France at a very young age. She previously played for Saudi Arabia's Women's Premier League club Al-Ittihad, where she posted three assists in two matches played during the 2023/24 campaign. Amani made her BKFC debut vs. Carolina Ascent FC on Oct. 15 as a substitute.

This is BKFC's first-ever national team call-up. The team takes the pitch next at Carolina Ascent FC on October 19, and with a win, the club would climb to the top of the league table.

