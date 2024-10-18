Lexington SC Continues Road Trip at Fort Lauderdale United

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is set to play the second match in its four-match road trip in USL Super League action. The contest against Fort Lauderdale United will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET at New Stadium at NSU in Davie, Florida.

Lexington SC (1-4-2, 5 points) is coming off the first win in club history over Spokane Zephyr FC. The 3-2 win was the first time the Greens have earned three points and marked the second point-bearing result in a row for the club.

Fort Lauderdale United (3-1-1, 10 points) will enter the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Brooklyn FC after its contest with Tampa Bay Sun was postponed due to Hurricane Milton. FTL has won three straight matches.

Lexington SC is facing Fort Lauderdale United for the second time in club history. FTL is the second team LSC has ever played twice. The first time the pair faced off, Fort Lauderdale won 3-1 in Lexington after an Addie McCain hat trick.

LSC is led in its inaugural season by head coach Michael Dickey. Dickey is the club's first women's professional coach, with Michelle Rayner serving as women's sporting director and Ben Willis and Maren McCrary being Dickey's assistants.

Fort Lauderdale is the second opponent LSC is facing off with for the second time during its inaugural campaign. Having recorded two draws against Carolina Ascent, LSC has never played a team twice and not walked away with at least one point.

Sydney Shepherd scored the game winner for the Greens against Spokane, marking her third goal of the year. Shepherd has excelled in set-piece excellence after also scoring the first goal in LSC history also on a corner kick.

Addie McCain is the woman to watch for Fort Lauderdale United. The name will be very familiar to Lexington fans after it was her hat trick that led to the 3-1 final last time the pair faced off. McCain has scored a staggering five of FTL's eight goals this season, meaning she has netted 62% of all Fort Lauderdale goals. Lexington SC has been strong with Sarah Cox in goal, but the defense shutting down McCain is an absolute must if the Greens hope to build off the momentum of an inaugural victory.

