Broadcaster Tom McCarthy Added to Phillies Winter Caravan Lineup

January 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy has been added to the lineup with Phillies infielder Kody Clemens and infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson as all three are now scheduled to attend the Phillies Winter Caravan hosted by IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products, on Thursday, January 23 at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem at 6:30 p.m.

McCarthy is heading into his 18th year of his second tour of duty with the Phillies doing television play-by-play. In his first stint with the club, he spent five seasons (2001-05) as the host of the pre- and postgame radio shows, while also doing radio play-by-play. After a stint with the New York Mets as a radio broadcaster, McCarthy returned to the Phillies booth for the 2008 season where he has been ever since. In addition to his work with the Phillies, McCarthy currently calls NFL games for CBS as well as NFL and college basketball games for Westwood One. McCarthy's son, Pat, currently a radio broadcaster for the New York Mets, was the radio voice for the IronPigs from 2019-2022. Tom also has ample experience in the minors, as he spent six seasons with the Trenton Thunder, when they were a double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

McCarthy will host the live Q&A session with Clemens and Wilson at Phillies Winter Caravan.

All proceeds from Phillies Winter Caravan benefits IronPigs Charities which supports educational and recreational opportunities for Lehigh Valley youth, focusing on diversity and inclusion.

Individual tickets are available for $100, and a pair of tickets can be purchased for $180. Learn more at PhilliesWinterCaravan.com and purchase tickets HERE.

Information regarding media availability during the event will be announced at a later date. For all questions regarding media availability and access (and to request credentials), please contact Sam Jellinek, Manager, Broadcasting and Media Relations at sjellinek@ironpigsbaseball.com. For all other questions, regarding Phillies Winter Caravan please contact Anne Culhane, Director, IronPigs Charities at aculhane@ironpigsbaseball.com.

