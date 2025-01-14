Mud Hens Name Matt Melzak as Next Play-By-Play Announcer

January 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens have announced that Matt Melzak will be its head TV and radio play-by-play announcer for the 2025 season. He fills the position left by former Mud Hens broadcaster Jim Weber, who passed away last year.

Melzak is a veteran broadcaster with over 20 years of experience. A familiar voice for the Toledo sports scene, he has provided color and play-by-play commentary for the Mud Hens since 2010. He has served as the lead broadcaster for the Toledo Walleye since its inaugural season in 2009 and served as the broadcaster for the Toledo Storm from 2003 to 2007. Melzak has called a combined total of 2,220 regular season and playoff games for the Hens, Walleye, and Storm. He is a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School in Toledo and the University of Toledo.

"To follow in the footsteps of a great friend and legendary voice Jim Weber is truly an honor and something that I cherish," Melzak said. "It means so much to me to be selected to take on this role and continue to work with an organization that is truly first class. I am so excited and look forward to telling many stories to the wonderful and supportive fans of Mud Hens baseball and Walleye hockey for years to come."

"We could not think of a better person take on the role of Voice of the Mud Hens," said Erik Ibsen, Executive Vice President and General Manager. "Matt is a talented broadcast professional with a deep knowledge and love for the sport of baseball and our team. We know he will do an excellent job of sharing the fun and excitement of Mud Hens baseball with our fans watching and listening around the world."

Melzak will take to the airwaves for the Mud Hens starting on Opening Day, Friday, March 28. Tickets for Opening Day and the rest of the 2025 season are on sale now at www.mudhens.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.