Broadcaster Casey Bryant to Join SPHL's Vermilion County Bobcats

DANBURY, CT - Play-by-play broadcaster Casey Bryant is officially departing the Danbury Hat Tricks organization to join the Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

Bryant served as Director of Communications for Danbury Arena for two years, calling play-by-play for the Danbury Hat Tricks pro team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) and Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). He earned the 2019-20 FPHL Broadcaster of the Year Award along with color commentators Zak McGinniss and Jack O'Marra, and received international attention for his participation in a viral feud with HBO host John Oliver over Danbury's renamed sewer plant.

"I'll always be grateful for everything this organization gave me," said Bryant in a personal statement. "The fanbase is passionate and always entertaining. Players and coaches across the board from the NA3HL to the NAHL to the FPHL were always professional and engaging. We accomplished some remarkable things, on and off the ice."

In their first season, the Hat Tricks became the fastest-growing social media presence in the FPHL. The Danbury Hat Tricks Youtube channel boasts over 6,400 subscribers, more than double the second-biggest FPHL channel, and has generated over 14 million impressions. Bryant also hosted the web series "The Hat City Hockey Show," interviewing prominent NHL and MLB broadcasters for ten episodes, which was featured on TSN's BarDown blog.

Bryant's appearance on HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver last September contributed to the renaming of the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant in Danbury, and generated over $10,000 in donations to the ALS Association Connecticut Chapter through Oliver's pledge, individual donations and merchandise sales.

"People have definitely reminded me that I promised to wear a gold tuxedo on the air should [John Oliver] ever make it to a Hat Tricks game," he joked. "I guess the offer still stands, it'll just take some coordination."

Bryant will serve as play-by-play voice and Vice President of Broadcasting & Communications for the Vermilion County Bobcats on HockeyTV, covering the SPHL's 56-game schedule. He will also be handling social media and media relations duties. The Bobcats are entering their first season of operations, based out of David S. Palmer Arena in Danville, Illinois.

"It's thrilling to be part of an expansion team again," Bryant said. "The organization has some tremendous things in store for the fans."

A new Director of Communications for Danbury Arena will be announced in the coming weeks.

