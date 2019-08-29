Bristol Pirates Set 2019 Playoff Admission Policy

Admission price will be $6.00 this includes adults and kids as well 5 and up. Children under 5 will be still being admitted free accompanied by an adult.

All Minor League or Major League pass holders with the exception of Scouts will not be allowed in free, everyone must purchase a ticket.

The punch card holder and reserved season ticket holders are not eligible for use during the playoff games. However, we will allow the reserved season ticket holder the pleasure of using their regular seats upon the purchase of ticket at the ticket box. Any additional upgrades of seats in the reserved section if available will be charged an additional $3 per seat.

We will not allow any unused 2019 General Admission tickets or other promotion tickets for the regular season to be used during the playoff's everyone must purchase a ticket at the ticket booth.

