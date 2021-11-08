Bring Your Dawg to the Game on November 13

November 8, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Saturday, November 13 is Jurassic Bark Night with K92 radio!

We're giving fans a chance to bring their pooch out to the game against Vermilion County this Saturday. We have designated three dog-friendly sections (Concourses 20, 21, 22). Each of these sections are open seating, so fans may spread out as needed with their furry companions. Gate 10 will be the only gate permitted for bathroom breaks. Visit the box office for tickets or click here.

Season ticket holders who wish to bring their dogs will also be asked to sit in our dog-friendly sections. An additional ticket is not required for this.

Please note that all well-behaved dogs are welcome at this event. Dogs must remain on a leash at all times. We reserve the right to remove any dog that shows signs of aggression or other potentially harmful behavior from the game without a refund.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.