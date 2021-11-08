Bolts Offer Free Admission to Upcoming Game

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts are extending an invitation to the Tri-State Community to attend our home game on Sunday November 14th vs the Birmingham Bulls. Fans will not need a ticket to the game as seating will be General Admission - except for premium group areas and current season ticket holders' seats, which will be marked as reserved. Doors open at 2:00pm and the puck drops at 3:00pm.

Other ticket offers throughout the month of November include: Friday November 12th, Military Appreciation Night with $5 tickets for past and present military members and their families. The organization will continue to celebrate the Ford Center Anniversary on Friday November 19th with $2 hot dogs and $2 beers through the 1st period, while supplies last and will cap off the celebration on Saturday November 20th with a special anniversary jersey to be auctioned off after the game and $10 Goal Zone and Center Ice tickets. "We are excited to be offering the fans the opportunity to come see us play and see this team," said Bob McNamara, team GM. "We always felt we had a quality product and were an affordable option for families. With these ticket deals, we hope to get more people into the Ford Center who will become excited for this team."

Ticket offers can be redeemed by calling the Thunderbolts office at 812-422-BOLT or by visiting the Ford Center Box Office Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 10:00am - 5:00pm.

