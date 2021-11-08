SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Vermilion County's Dante Suffredini

Vermilion County's Dante Suffredini has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 39, Quad City at Vermilion County, played on Saturday, November 6.

Suffredini was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 61, Slashing, at 9:58 of the third period.

Suffredini will miss Vermilion County's game against Roanoke on Friday, November 12.

