SPHL Announces Suspension
November 8, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:
Vermilion County's Dante Suffredini
Vermilion County's Dante Suffredini has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 39, Quad City at Vermilion County, played on Saturday, November 6.
Suffredini was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 61, Slashing, at 9:58 of the third period.
Suffredini will miss Vermilion County's game against Roanoke on Friday, November 12.
