Bright Nights named tops in Pennsylvania

(York, Pa.) - The 2024 Atlantic League Champion York Revolution has claimed another crown, as Bright Nights at WellSpan Park has been named the top holiday light display in Pennsylvania by VisitPA.com, the state's official travel and tourism website. (www.visitpa.com/article/best-christmas-lights-pennsylvania).

Featuring 3 million dazzling and dancing lights, a 50-foot Ferris wheel, a polar bear slide and nightly live appearances by holiday characters including Santa, the attraction has already pulled in thousands of new visitors to downtown York since opening November 15.

We are thrilled to snag this recognition," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "We've been working to create this event for almost a year. Folks from all over York are reacting with excitement when they visit, so getting this type of acknowledgement for that effort is really fun."

Bright Nights is open six nights a week - Tuesday - Sunday - through December 29*. Nightly hours and featured appearances are available at www.brightnightsyork.com. Tickets for Bright Nights may be purchased in advance online or at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park the night of the event. Advance purchase of tickets is encouraged to avoid the $2.00 day-of-purchase surcharge.

Parking is free at Smalls Field and those with disabilities can park for free in the Brooks Robinson and North Street lots.

Bright Nights is made possible through the support of the Powder Mill Foundation, Explore York, Downtown Inc, Fox 43, Avalanche Express, and Give Local York.

*Except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

