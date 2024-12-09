High Point Rockers' Yuhi Sako Signs with Mets
December 9, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - Yuhi Sako, a righthanded pitcher for the High Point Rockers in 2024, was signed by the New York Mets on Monday.
The Rockers acquired Sako in early September. He made two starts for High Point and while both resulted in no-decisions, he was outstanding in striking out 14 batters over 10.1 innings of work while walking just six. The Rockers won both games that he started in 2024.
Sako, 25, is a native of Osaka, Japan who came to the U.S. in 2023.
Sako is the 39th player in the Rockers' five-year history to sign with an MLB team or foreign club. The Rockers have had seven players reach the Major Leagues including LHP Brandon Leibrandt who started the 2024 season with the Rockers before reaching the Majors with the Cincinnati Reds in August. Leibrandt recently signed a free agent contract with the New York Yankees.
