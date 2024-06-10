Brice Matthews Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week

June 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE - The South Atlantic League announced Asheville's Brice Matthews as the Player of the Week for the week of June 3 - June 9. Brice joins Cam Fisher as the second Asheville Tourists player to win the award in 2024.

Matthews went 12-for-26 (.462/.533/1.495) in six games against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Humble, Texas native hit four Home Runs, tallied seven RBI, scored eight runs, worked four walks, and stole five bases. Brice's 4-for-4 performance with two Home Runs and two walks on Wednesday, June 5 helped lead the Tourists to an 18-8 victory.

The Houston Astros drafted Matthews in the first round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Nebraska. The Tourists infielder is batting.344 with six Home Runs, 14 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 17 games played with Asheville this season.

