CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

Brian Cole II Uses His HEAD for this AMAZING Blocked Punt

Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


HEADERS ON A FOOTBALL FIELD... 'TIS THE SEASON

Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from July 3, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central