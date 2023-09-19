Brennan Milone Named California League All-Star

STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton Ports first baseman Brennan Milone was named to the 2023 California League All-Star Team at first base Minor League Baseball announced this morning.

Milone, 22, littered the Ports offensive leader board the first half of the season before getting called up to High-A Lansing hitting .304 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI in 62 games played for Stockton. This is the second time Milone has hit over .300 for the Ports after being called up to Stockton last season after being drafted appearing in 27 games and hit .310 with a home run and 8 RBI. Milone set a career high in home runs (10), RBI (41), on-base percentage (.410) and OPS (.923). He started 24 games at first, 19 at second, and 10 at third with a flawless 1.000 fielding percentage at first base amassing 175 putouts, 14 assists, and a part of 18 double plays.

After being called up to High-A Lansing on July 7th, Milone hit .261 in 52 games with seven home runs and 31 RBI with 13 doubles and 31 runs scored.

Milone was a part of the First Team ABCA/Rawlings All-West Region Team along with First-Team All-Pac-12 Conference Team and Louisville Regional All-Tournament Team in 2022 with the Oregon Ducks.

Milone is the first Port to receive the honor since outfielder Brett Siddall did so in 2017.

