Brendan Feldmann Re-Signs with Long Island

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Brendan Feldmann. The 2019 Atlantic League champion begins his second season with the Ducks and fourth in professional baseball.

"Brendan was part of two championship-winning clubs in 2019," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are happy to have him back on our pitching staff as we look to defend our Atlantic League title in 2021."

Feldmann joined the Ducks in September of 2019 after being acquired from the River City Rascals of the Frontier League. He started the Ducks regular season finale against High Point and then pitched three innings of one-run ball in relief during Game Two of the Atlantic League Championship Series against Sugar Land. Prior to his stint with the Ducks, the Missouri native posted a 7-1 record with a 1.97 ERA, four complete games, one shutout, 87 strikeouts and just 14 walks in 14 games (13 starts) with River City. He then made three playoff starts, going 2-1 with a 1.23 ERA and 28 strikeouts to just three walks over 22 innings, leading the Rascals to the Frontier League championship.

The 26-year-old began his professional career in the Houston Astros organization. He spent three seasons (2017-19) in their system, reaching as high as Triple-A Fresno in 2018. In 58 relief appearances during that span, the Lindenwood University (Mo.) alum compiled a 2.87 ERA, 11 saves, 95 strikeouts and 28 walks over 81.2 innings of work. Feldmann was originally signed by the Astros as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

"I am very excited and privileged to come back and play for the Ducks," said Feldmann. "It has been too long of a break from baseball, and to say I'm excited to pitch again is an understatement. Throughout the offseason, I have been staying healthy and prepared to get back on the field. I'm ready to get back with both old and new teammates to defend the Atlantic League championship."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

