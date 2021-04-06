Rockers Add Former World Series Champion

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Mike Carp, who has spent 14 seasons in professional baseball and was a key member of the Boston Red Sox 2013 World Series Championship team, has signed a contract with the High Point Rockers.

Carp is the eighth Rockers' player with Major League experience to sign for the 2021 season.

Carp has played in the Major Leagues with Seattle, Boston and Texas. He has 14 seasons of professional baseball experience, having been selected in the ninth round of the 2004 MLB Draft by the New York Mets. Carp made his Major League debut in 2009 with Seattle and hit .315 in 21 games that season.

During Boston's 2013 World Series run, Carp played in 86 games while hitting .296 with nine home runs and 43 RBI. The Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals in six games to win the World Series.

Carp, native of Lakewood, Calif., has played 318 Major League games with a.254 career average with 27 home runs and 127 RBI. He is a career .268 hitter across all levels with 173 homers and 738 RBI. The Rockers originally acquired Carp during the dispersal draft for the New Britain Bees.

"Mike has a great baseball background and we are excited to have him," said Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe. "When he was still available during the (dispersal) draft, it was a no-brainer for us to pick him. He has a big lefthanded bat who has a World Series ring and is a great guy to have in the clubhouse."

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of the two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point's schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.

