Boyd Sports Appalachian League Teams to Host Native American National Team Games

April 28, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - Boyd Sports Appalachian League teams will host games inside their facilities as the Native American National Team comes to East Tennessee.Â Frank Fulton, President of Sophos International and former head baseball coach at Hampden-Sydney College, announced that his Life Warriors program will participate in a series of baseball exhibitions this July.

The tour will take place in Appalachian League communities and run from July 5-17. Fulton, President of Sophos International since 2001, has been developing baseball student-athletes and international professional athletes since 1979.

"Our players represent the Spirit of the Life Warrior. They treat the game, others and themselves with respect. They enjoy playing the game and they represent their unique heritage of the past by sharing the history of their culture in word and deed," added Fulton. "When the opportunity was presented to play exhibition games in the ballparks of the one of the oldest baseball leagues in America, we did not hesitate to jump on it," stated Fulton.

The Native American National Team is made up of players who have heritage with one of the 400 Tribal Nations that exist within North America.

Native American Nations represented on the team include: Cherokee, Chippewa, Comanche, Iroquois, Kickapoo, Lumbee, Pascua Yaqui, Piscataway Conoy, Powhatan, Sioux and Tuscarora.

The Western Hemisphere Team, known as the VNuts, consists of players from USA, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Great Britain, The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Sweden.

"This is such wonderful opportunity for our teams", said Boyd Sports vice president Jeremy Boler. "To be able to have the Native American National Team come to the Tri-Cities is a great testament to our teams and the entire Appalachian League. I hope fans come out to the ballparks and see this very special game."

Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date through each individual team.

